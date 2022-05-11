flydubai launches new business class recliners for 737 fleet

flydubai launched (10-May-2022) its new HAECO business class recliner seat at Arabian Travel Market 2022. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated the new product is "particularly well suited to medium and short haul flights" and will support "a more homogenous look and feel onboard our fleet". The carrier plans to gradually retrofit a number of existing Boeing 737 aircraft with the new cabin product, following its introduction on one aircraft in Nov-2021 as previously reported by CAPA. The seat will also be fitted on future aircraft deliveries, while the existing business class flatbed will remain available on a number of 737 MAX 8/9s. flydubai operates a fleet of 63 737 type aircraft, with plans to receive a further 18 737 MAXs and retire seven 737-800s by the end of 2022. [more - original PR]