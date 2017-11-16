flydubai commits to 175 737 MAXs with purchase rights for another 50

flydubai committed (15-Nov-2017) to a USD27 billion order for 175 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and purchase rights for another 50, expanding its total aircraft orders to 320. The order is the largest narrowbody jet purchase by a Middle East airline and includes more than 50 737 MAX 10s. The remaining aircraft will be MAX 8s and MAX 9s. The airline will operate 61 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft by the end of 2017 and has 70 aircraft due for delivery by 2023. The carrier previously placed orders with Boeing in 2008 and 2013. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]