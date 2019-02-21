flydubai CEO: Carrier will 'open up previously underserved markets' in 2019

flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated (20-Feb-2019) stated the airline "optimised" its network and continued to invest in capacity in 2018 by increasing service frequencies on exisiting routes and "adding new routes" to "support future growth". Mr Al Ghaith stated for 2019 the airline plans to continue to grow sustainably, "open up previously underserved markets" and invest in fleet and cabins "to offer passengers the latest innovations on board and a better travel experience". [more - original PR]