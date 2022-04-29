flydubai boosts operations, projects record traffic during Eid 2022

flydubai forecast (28-Apr-2022) record passenger volumes during Eid 2022 and the airline will increase scheduled operations to 2200 flights between 30-Apr-2022 and 08-May-2022. The carrier reported an increase in Holidays by flydubai tourism packages and growth in demand for popular seasonal destinations, including Baku, Colombo, Istanbul and the Maldives, along with new destinations such as Ljubljana, Salzburg and Tirana. Load factor for many popular routes is expected to reach 80% to 100% at weekend peaks. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith commented: "We are pleased to continue our growth in 2022... We are well placed to accommodate the surge in demand as more people get ready to travel again over [Eid] and the summer months". [more - original PR]