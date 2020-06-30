Become a CAPA Member
30-Jun-2020 10:38 AM

flydubai announces changes to travel standards in 'partnership' with passengers

flydubai announced (29-Jun-2020) it has redesigned its passenger journey to contain the spread of coronavirus. The carrier called the adjusted standards of travel a "partnership" between itself and the passengers, whereby "what we do together...will make this work". Steps in the journey include undergoing thermal screening and social distancing, limiting carry on baggage to a handbag or small laptop bag weighing less than 7kg and wearing a mask. flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith stated: "As we move into this next phase, we recognise that it is our role to enable travel in a safe environment and the role of the passenger is to be prepared and ready to travel". [more - original PR]

