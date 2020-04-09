flydubai allocates six aircraft for cargo services, planning cargo expansion

flydubai allocated (08-Apr-2020) six Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate cargo only services, following the temporary suspension of passenger operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airline is utilising bellyhold capacity in its passenger aircraft and is working to increase its cargo capabilities by allowing cargo in the passenger cabin to a number of destinations. The carrier has so far operated 44 cargo services, transporting 146 tonnes of cargo, and operated relief services to countries including Azerbaijan, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sudan. VP of cargo operations Mohamed Hassan commented: "We have seen a strong global demand for cargo and we are working towards expanding our operations beyond the flydubai network". [more - original PR]