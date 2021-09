Flycana CEO Frederik Jacobsen, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (09-Sep-2021) the new carrier will aim for a diversified network comprising North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Mr Jacobsen said the airline's target market will be VFR and leisure travellers from the Dominican Republic. Flycana is aiming to launch in 1Q2022, with a goal of handling six million passengers per annum by 2027.