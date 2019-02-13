13-Feb-2019 8:19 AM
Flycana selects Santo Domingo Las Americas Airport for its base
Flycana reached (12-Feb-2019) an agreement with Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) to establish a base at Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport. Flycana is finalising an investment of USD80 million and will operate with the Dominican Wings AOC, operating short and medium haul routes. Its operations are scheduled to begin in the 3Q2019. Flycana will be the first ULCC in the Caribbean, with plans to operate services to over 50 destinations in the US, Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. [more - original PR]