16-Jan-2019 4:21 PM

FlyBosnia receives AOC

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Directorate of Civil Aviation (BHDCA) issued (15-Jan-2019) an air operator certificate (AOC) to FlyBosnia, authorising the carrier to operate commercial air transport operations of passengers, goods and mail. BHDCA acting director general Željko Travar said: "The BHDCA will continue to provide support and assistance to the airline, with the goal of further developing civil aviation in BIH and maintaining the achieved level of safety". [more - original PR]

