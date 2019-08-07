Become a CAPA Member
7-Aug-2019 12:45 PM

Flybondi reaffirms expansion strategy for 2H2019

Flybondi announced (05-Aug-2019) plans to launch new international routes and new frequencies in 2H2019, as a reaffirmation of its commercial and operational strategy. The carrier highlighted its status as the first LCC to operate Argentina-Brazil services, with Buenos Aires El Palomar-Rio de Janeiro Galeao and Buenos Aires El Palomar-Florianopolis services scheduled to commence in Oct-2019 and Dec-2019, respectively. [more - original PR - Spanish]

