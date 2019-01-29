Flybondi reaches 1m pax during first year of operations

Flybondi completed (28-Jan-2019) one year of operations on 26-Jan-2019, handling one million passengers, 130,000 of whom flew for the first time. The carrier operates to 15 domestic and two international destinations, totalling 21 routes (18 domestic and three international). The carrier plans to launch seven new routes in Mar-2019. The carrier reached 8% market share in 2018. As previously reported by CAPA, in Nov-2018 Flybondi CEO Julian Cook estimated the carrier's market share would reach between 10% and 12% before the end of 2018. The carrier estimated it will handle 10 million passengers in 2021. [more - original PR - Spanish]