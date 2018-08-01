Flybondi outlines the highlights of its six months of operations

Flybondi CEO Julian Cook outlined (31-Jul-2018) the carriers' highlights for its first six months of operations since its launch in Jan-2018 as follows:

Five Boeing 737-800;

737-800; 17 new routes;

450 personnel;

Inauguration of the first LCC airport in Argentina ;

; Over 360,000 passengers handled, 60,000 of which were first time flyers.

He added that being a new carrier and being the first LCC generates complexities in negotiating with unions. He stated: "In these six months of operation we had delicate situations, false accusations and unjustified denunciations. We do not like to be imposed on us just because they always did it that way. That is why Flybondi will not accept bullying as a way of dialogue". The carrier has been denounced by two public officials, to which Mr Cook stated: "The company has not been notified of any resolution" against its operations. [more - original PR - Spanish]