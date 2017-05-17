Flybondi leases its first aircraft: Boeing 737-800

Flybondi signed (15-May-2017) the lease agreement for its first aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, scheduled to arrive in Argentina in the next few months. The carrier plans to operate a fleet of the aircraft by the end of 2018, and is scheduled to sign more lease agreements in the next few weeks. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier's CEO Julian Cook met with Boeing commercial director for Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Jose Sicilia, where contract details were finalised. [more - original PR - Spanish]