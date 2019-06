Flybondi announced (12-Jun-2019) plans for fleet renewal, commencing Jun-2019 when the carrier is scheduled to replace one Boeing 737-800 (LV-HKR) for a 2008 Boeing 737-800. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, LV-HKR was manufactured in Jul-2002 (16y11m old) but the carrier has one older aircraft (LV-HFR) manufactured in Sep-1998 (20y9m old). [more - original PR - Spanish]