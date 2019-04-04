Flybe to cease jet operations and close bases at Cardiff and Doncaster Sheffield airports

Flybe, via its official Twitter account, stated (03-Apr-2019) it will cease jet operations from Cardiff, Doncaster, Exeter and Norwich airports, but will continue with Bombardier Q400 operations. Details include:

E195 aircraft to its lessors, six E195s will be returned in FY2018/2019; 78 seat Q400 aircraft will continue as the "backbone" of Flybe's network, being deemed the ideal aircraft for the carrier's regional network;

Exeter Airport : Jet operations to cease on 26-Oct-2019 at the start of the winter programme;

Norwich Airport: Jet operations to also cease at the start of the winter programme. Services at Norwich operated by Flybe franchise partner Eastern Airways will be unaffected;

: Jet operations to also cease at the start of the winter programme. Services at Norwich operated by Flybe franchise partner will be unaffected; Cardiff Airport and Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Jet operations to cease at the start of the winter programme and bases to also be closed. Flybe will continue to operating services to and from both Cardiff and Doncaster with Q400 aircraft flying from other bases.

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener commented: "Our fleet reduction has always been core to improving our profitability. We are committed to assisting all our affected employees across the impacted Flybe bases. We remain fully committed to Exeter, Cardiff and Doncaster airports and will continue to offer a comprehensive choice of regional and European destinations operated by our 78 seat Bombardier Q400 aircraft".