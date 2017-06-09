9-Jun-2017 3:36 PM
Flybe revenue up 13.4%, loss of GBP26.7m for year ended 31-Mar-2017
Flybe revenue up 13.4% – financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:
- Revenue: GBP707.4 million, +13.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger yield: GBP70.20, stable;
- Load factor: 69.6%, -3%;
- Cost per seat: GBP53.74, +2.0%, -5.2% at constant currency;
- Adjusted loss before tax: GBP6.7 million;
- Reported loss before tax: GBP19.9 million;
- Reported loss after tax: GBP26.7 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: GBP124.3 million;
- Net debt: GBP64 million. [more - original PR]