9-Jun-2017 3:36 PM

Flybe revenue up 13.4%, loss of GBP26.7m for year ended 31-Mar-2017

Flybe revenue up 13.4% – financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

  • Revenue: GBP707.4 million, +13.4% year-on-year;
  • Passenger yield: GBP70.20, stable;
  • Load factor: 69.6%, -3%;
  • Cost per seat: GBP53.74, +2.0%, -5.2% at constant currency;
  • Adjusted loss before tax: GBP6.7 million;
  • Reported loss before tax: GBP19.9 million;
  • Reported loss after tax: GBP26.7 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: GBP124.3 million;
  • Net debt: GBP64 million. [more - original PR]