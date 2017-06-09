Flybe revenue up 13.4%, loss of GBP26.7m for year ended 31-Mar-2017

Flybe revenue up 13.4% – financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Revenue: GBP707.4 million, +13.4% year-on-year;

Passenger yield: GBP70.20, stable;

Load factor: 69.6%, -3%;

Cost per seat: GBP53.74, +2.0%, -5.2% at constant currency;

Adjusted loss before tax: GBP6.7 million;

Reported loss before tax: GBP19.9 million;

Reported loss after tax: GBP26.7 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: GBP124.3 million;

Net debt: GBP64 million. [more - original PR]