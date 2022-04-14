Become a CAPA Member
14-Apr-2022 1:07 PM

Flybe resumes commercial operations with Birmingham-Belfast service

Birmingham Airport announced (13-Apr-2022) Flybe launched up to four times daily Birmingham-Belfast City service with Dash 8-400 equipment, marking the airline's first commercial operation since it entered administration in Mar-2020. Birmingham Airport CEO Nick Barton stated: "With COVID travel restrictions lifted and many thousands of Britons taking to the skies once more, I am confident we'll see strong demand for Flybe's core UK, Dutch and French routes". [more - original PR]

