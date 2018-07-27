Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Jul-2018 12:55 PM

Flybe reports operational highlights for Q1FY2018/19

Flybe reported (26-Jul-2018) the following operational highlights for Q1FY2018/19:

  • Fleet:
    • One Bombardier Q400 and the first of three end of lease Embraer 195 aircraft were returned to lessors; 
    • Fleet size reduced to 78 at 30-Jun-2018;
    • Two further E195 returns scheduled for late 2018;
    • Extended leases on five Q400 aircraft by a further five years on significantly reduced lease payments;
    • Optimum fleet size of 70 aircraft expected to be achieved in 2020;
  • Implementation of new digital platform progressing well and has commenced roll out;
  • On time performance (OTP): 78.4%;
    • Lower figure affected by air traffic control issues and the hot weather;
    • Returning to OTP consistently above 80% remains a top priority. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More