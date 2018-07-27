27-Jul-2018 12:55 PM
Flybe reports operational highlights for Q1FY2018/19
Flybe reported (26-Jul-2018) the following operational highlights for Q1FY2018/19:
- Fleet:
- One Bombardier Q400 and the first of three end of lease Embraer 195 aircraft were returned to lessors;
- Fleet size reduced to 78 at 30-Jun-2018;
- Two further E195 returns scheduled for late 2018;
- Extended leases on five Q400 aircraft by a further five years on significantly reduced lease payments;
- Optimum fleet size of 70 aircraft expected to be achieved in 2020;
- Implementation of new digital platform progressing well and has commenced roll out;
- On time performance (OTP): 78.4%;
- Lower figure affected by air traffic control issues and the hot weather;
- Returning to OTP consistently above 80% remains a top priority. [more - original PR]