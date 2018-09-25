Flybe reports operational highlights for FY2018/2019

Flybe reported (24-Sep-2018) the following operational highlights for FY2018/2019:

Fleet reduction programme commenced with five aircraft being returned to lessors by the end of 2017;

80 aircraft at 31-Mar-2018;

2346 staff employed;

9.5 million passengers handled;

174 scheduled routes across 63 destinations;

Load factor: +6% year-on-year;

Revenue per seat: +10.1%;

Investment in fleet reliability resulted in an increase in technical despatch reliability to 99.1%;

Commenced the transformation of Flybe's digital platform to improve the customer experience;

Flybe launched a new brand strap line, 'Close to you';

Expansion of the Flybe network through a franchise agreement with Eastern Airways.

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener commented: "The role Flybe plays in regional connectivity has never been clearer. I am just as excited now as when I joined about the prospects for Flybe. Our strong commercial performance, fleet plans and cost actions will enable us to make the most of these opportunities".