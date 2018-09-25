Become a CAPA Member
25-Sep-2018 11:49 AM

Flybe reports operational highlights for FY2018/2019

Flybe reported (24-Sep-2018) the following operational highlights for FY2018/2019:

  • Fleet reduction programme commenced with five aircraft being returned to lessors by the end of 2017;
    • 80 aircraft at 31-Mar-2018;
  • 2346 staff employed;
  • 9.5 million passengers handled;
  • 174 scheduled routes across 63 destinations;
  • Load factor: +6% year-on-year;
  • Revenue per seat: +10.1%;
  • Investment in fleet reliability resulted in an increase in technical despatch reliability to 99.1%;
  • Commenced the transformation of Flybe's digital platform to improve the customer experience;
  • Flybe launched a new brand strap line, 'Close to you';
  • Expansion of the Flybe network through a franchise agreement with Eastern Airways.

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener commented: "The role Flybe plays in regional connectivity has never been clearer. I am just as excited now as when I joined about the prospects for Flybe. Our strong commercial performance, fleet plans and cost actions will enable us to make the most of these opportunities". [more - original PR]

