25-Sep-2018 11:49 AM
Flybe reports operational highlights for FY2018/2019
Flybe reported (24-Sep-2018) the following operational highlights for FY2018/2019:
- Fleet reduction programme commenced with five aircraft being returned to lessors by the end of 2017;
- 80 aircraft at 31-Mar-2018;
- 2346 staff employed;
- 9.5 million passengers handled;
- 174 scheduled routes across 63 destinations;
- Load factor: +6% year-on-year;
- Revenue per seat: +10.1%;
- Investment in fleet reliability resulted in an increase in technical despatch reliability to 99.1%;
- Commenced the transformation of Flybe's digital platform to improve the customer experience;
- Flybe launched a new brand strap line, 'Close to you';
- Expansion of the Flybe network through a franchise agreement with Eastern Airways.
Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener commented: "The role Flybe plays in regional connectivity has never been clearer. I am just as excited now as when I joined about the prospects for Flybe. Our strong commercial performance, fleet plans and cost actions will enable us to make the most of these opportunities". [more - original PR]