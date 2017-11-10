Loading
10-Nov-2017 10:18 AM

Flybe Group revenue up 36% in H1FY2018

Flybe Group reported (09-Nov-2017) the following trading update for six months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Flybe UK revenue: GBP418.5 million, +35.5% year-on-year;
    • Passenger revenue: GBP378.9 million, +12.1%;
    • 'White Label' flying: GBP19.5 million, +23.4%;
  • Passenger numbers: 5.2 million, +8.8%;
  • Seat capacity: 6.9 million, +3.0%;
  • Load factor: 76.0%, +4.0ppts;
  • Passenger yield: GBP72.7, +3.0%;
  • Revenue per seat: GBP55.3, +8.8%;
  • UK cost per seat: GBP58.0, +10.6%;

