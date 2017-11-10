Flybe Group revenue up 36% in H1FY2018

Flybe Group reported (09-Nov-2017) the following trading update for six months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Flybe UK revenue: GBP418.5 million, +35.5% year-on-year;
- Passenger revenue: GBP378.9 million, +12.1%;
- 'White Label' flying: GBP19.5 million, +23.4%;
- Passenger numbers: 5.2 million, +8.8%;
- Seat capacity: 6.9 million, +3.0%;
- Load factor: 76.0%, +4.0ppts;
- Passenger yield: GBP72.7, +3.0%;
- Revenue per seat: GBP55.3, +8.8%;
- UK cost per seat: GBP58.0, +10.6%;
- UK cost per eat excl fuel: GBP50.5, +13.5%. [more - original PR]