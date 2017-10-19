Flybe to review MRO costs, particularly for Q400s

Flybe launched (18-Oct-2017) a full review of its MRO strategy to improve aircraft performance and costs following higher than expected related costs in H1FY2017/2018, in particular for Bombardier Q400 equipment. Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener commented: "The increased maintenance costs are disappointing, but we are already addressing these in the second half and remain focused on improving our cost base and reliability performance. Our Sustainable Business Improvement Plan is delivering benefits with the fleet size now reducing, and consequently both yield and load factors are increasing". Flybe will release interim results on 09-Nov-2017. [more - original PR]