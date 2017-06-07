Flybe partners with Eastern Airways

Flybe signed (06-Jun-2017) heads of terms with Eastern Airways to establish a new alliance. Details include:

Five-year franchise agreement in which Eastern will operate its scheduled network under the Flybe brand;

Joint revenue and risk sharing agreement, covering four Eastern aircraft, to operate existing Flybe branded routes from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. The four aircraft will be operated under the Flybe franchise.

Tickets will go on sale immediately and services will start operating under the new arrangements from Sep-2017. [more - original PR]