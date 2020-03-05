5-Mar-2020 4:15 PM
Flybe enters administration and ceases trading
Flybe, via its official website, announced (05-Mar-2020) it ceased trading and entered administration on 05-Mar-2020, with all services grounded with immediate effect. Alan Hudson, Joanne Robinson, Lucy Winterborne and Simon Edel of EY were appointed as joint administrators. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) confirmed all Flybe services, and those operated by Stobart Air, are cancelled, effective immediately. For services operated by Flybe franchise partners Eastern Airways and Blue Islands, passengers are urged to make contact with the franchise partner to confirm travel arrangements. [more - original PR - UK CAA]