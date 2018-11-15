Become a CAPA Member
Flybe confirms discussions with a number of strategic operators about its potential sale

Flybe's board announced (14-Nov-2018) plans to undertake a "comprehensive" review of various strategic options, as it seeks to address challenges facing the airline industry while maximising shareholder value. Options include the following:

  • Further capacity and cost saving measures;
  • Initiatives to strengthen the balance sheet and preserve cash resources;
  • Potential sale of Flybe through a "formal sale process".

Evercore was appointed as the financial adviser to assist with the review. The panel on takeovers and mergers has agreed any discussions with third parties may be conducted within the context of a formal sale process. Flybe confirmed it is in discussions with a number of strategic operators about its potential sale. [more - original PR]

