25-Feb-2019 12:28 PM

Flybe completes sale of Flybe Limited and Flybe.com to Connect Airways

Flybe completed (22-Feb-2019) the sale of the airline to Connect Airways, a consortium consisting of Virgin AtlanticStobart Group and Cyrus Capital, in accordance with terms agreed on 21-Feb-2019. The sale includes Flybe's two operating subsidiaries, Flybe Limited (including Flybe Aviation Services Limited) and Flybe.com. Flybe's assets and operations are now owned by Connect Airways and Flybe services continue to operate as normal. As previously reported, a number of alternative offers were also made to purchase Flybe, including by Mesa Air Group and former Stobart Group CEO Andrew Tinkler, while the Connect Airways offer had the backing of Flybe's board. [more - original PR]

