Flybe CEO welcomes Heathrow's call for air passenger duty to be abolished on internal services

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener welcomed (20-Sep-2017) London Heathrow Airport's proposal to abolish Air Passenger Duty (APD) on UK internal air services. Ms Ourmières-Widener said removing APD on domestic flights "would help drive UK economic development and mobility, but more importantly would bring down the cost of air travel for the everyday travelling public." Ms Ourmières-Widene added APD can account for up to 50% of total airfare for the carrier. [more - original PR]