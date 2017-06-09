Flybe: Capacity growth had a negative effect on profitability in FY2017

Flybe stated (08-Jun-2017) capacity growth had a negative effect on profitability, after reporting losses of GBP19.9 million for the year ended 31-Mar-2017. The carrier stated: "Flybe reached its peak fleet size of 85 in May 2017. Reduction in the fleet size will start by returning six end-of-lease Q400s in 2017/18. This will enable Flybe to become a more customer centric business and for the first time concentrate the business on profitable routes... We will make Flybe a sustainable business that operates the best routes and at the best times to suit the needs of our customers". [more - original PR]