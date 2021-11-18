Flybe announces new Birmingham headquarters and first crew base

Flybe Ltd announced (Nov-2021) Birmingham Airport will be its new company headquarters and first new crew base. Flybe will serve key regions across the UK and EU with operations scheduled to begin in early 2022. Birmingham Airport's Diamond House will be the location of the company's new headquarters and operations centre and the airline is expected to create approximately 200 direct new jobs in the Birmingham and West Midlands region over the next three years, with an estimated additional 400 direct jobs to be created nationwide during the same time frame. [more - original PR]