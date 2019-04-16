Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2019 10:28 AM

FlyArystan to select airport base in 2Q2019

Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, via its official Facebook account, announced (15-Apr-2019) FlyArystan requested proposals from airports for the establishment of a base. The carrier plans to select the base airport in 2Q2019, launch operations at the airport in 2019 and offer additional services from late 2019 or early 2020. FlyArystan will station two 180 seat A320 aircraft at the base, handle up to one million passengers and launch eight to 10 domestic and international services.

