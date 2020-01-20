FlyArystan notes 38% domestic pax growth, plans further growth for 2020

FlyArystan sales and marketing director Zhanar Zhailauova reported (17-Jan-2020) average growth of more than 38% in domestic passengers across airports in Kazakhstan served by the carrier in the eight months ended Dec-2019. The rate of growth increased to 60% in 4Q2019. Ms Zhailauova said: "Kazakhstan is already one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world and we would expect that to continue as we also continue our growth in 2020". FlyArystan head Tim Jordan said the carrier will expand the fleet from four to 10 aircraft 2020 to support rapid growth, low fares and network development. The carrier also plans to open bases at Aktobe and Karaganda in 2020. [more - original PR]