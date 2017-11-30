flyadeal plans to open new bases

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking on CAPA TV, said (08-Nov-2017) the airline plans to open two to three new bases over the next few years. flyadeal launched services in Sep-2017 and currently bases all three of its A320s in Jeddah. Mr Korfiatis said flyadeal plans to open a base in Riyadh in late 2018 or in early 2019 at the latest. He expects one or two more bases, for a total of three or four, will be opened over the next two to three years. Mr Korfiatis said the airline now faces infrastructure constraints at its Jeddah base but these will be resolved when a new airport in Jeddah opens. [more - CAPA TV]