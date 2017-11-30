flyadeal plans to launch international services in 2Q2018

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking on CAPA TV, said (08-Nov-2017) the airline plans to launch international services in 2Q2018. He said the airline began discussions with Dubai Airports and will decide over the next few months whether to serve Dubai International Airport or Dubai World Central. flyadeal expects to operate international services from several primary and secondary cities in Saudi Arabia with Dubai one of several international destinations under consideration. [more - CAPA TV]