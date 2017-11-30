flyadeal considers higher gauge narrowbody aircraft to reduce seat costs

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking on CAPA TV, said (08-Nov-2017) the airline is considering higher gauge narrowbody aircraft as part of its evaluation of new aircraft. The airline currently operates A320s but will likely add A321s or potentially Boeing 737 MAX 9s at some point. "Lowering our CASK is the name of the game," Mr Korfiatis said, adding: "Anything we can do to lower our seat costs and pass that onto savings and better air fares for our customers that is our mantra." [more - CAPA TV]