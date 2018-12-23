flyadeal commits to up to 50 737 MAX aircraft

flyadeal and Boeing signed (21-Dec-2018) a commitment for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with options for another 20. The agreement is subject to final terms and conditions and a purchase agreement. The deal may be valued at up to USD5.9 billion at list price. Saudia director general Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said: "The low fares airline will continue to expand rapidly, and the addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal's target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia". [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Saudia]