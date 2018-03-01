Fly Leasing to acquire 54 aircraft from AirAsia, with AirAsia, Onex and BBAM to take stakes

Fly Leasing (FLY) entered (01-Mar-2018) a definitive agreement with AirAsia Berhad (AAB) and its Asia Aviation Capital (AAC) leasing subsidiary, under which FLY will acquire 54 A320 family aircraft and seven CFM International engines on lease to AirAsia Group airlines, along with one A320 family aircraft on lease to a third party airline. In addition, FLY will acquire the option to purchase an additional 20 A320neo family aircraft, not subject to lease, which begin delivering from Airbus in 2019. Details include:

Deal pricing: AAB will receive approximately USD1.0 billion in cash and 3,333,333 newly issued FLY shares at USD15.00/share as part of the initial stage of the transaction. Shares acquired by AAB will be subject to lock-up arrangements through 2021, and voting and standstill agreements, and will be entitled to registration rights; An Onex Corporation affiliate and the management team of BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM) will each acquire 666,667 newly issued FLY shares at USD15.00 per share, for total consideration of USD20 million; When added to pre-existing shareholdings by Onex and the BBAM management team, these investors will hold a total of 5.5 million shares, or 17% of FLY's outstanding shares.

Aircraft arrangements: Initial phase: FLY to acquire 34 A320 aircraft plus seven aircraft engines. Aircraft have an average age of 6.6 years and a remaining lease term of 6.2 years. 33 are on lease to five different airlines within the AirAsia Group, and one aircraft is on lease to a third-party airline; Intermediate phase: FLY to acquire 21 A320neo family aircraft with 12 year leases to AirAsia Group airlines. Aircraft are scheduled for delivery between between 2019 and 2021; Final phase: FLY to acquire the option to purchase an additional 20 A320neo family aircraft, not subject to lease. These are due to begin deliveries from Airbus in 2019;

Approvals: Transaction is expected to close in the 2Q2018 and 3Q2018, subject to approval by AAB shareholders, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions;

Wider scope: The transaction is part of a larger acquisition under which FLY, together with BBAM's other capital partners, Nomura Babcock & Brown and Incline Aviation , will acquire a total of 132 aircraft from AAB and its subsidiary AAC, as well as options to acquire 50 A320neo family aircraft, to be delivered in the future. AAB will also make a USD50 million investment in Incline Aviation as part of its consideration. [more - original PR]

