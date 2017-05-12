FLY Leasing reports USD5.1m net profit in 1Q2017

FLY Leasing reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: USD79.3 million, -2.4% year-on-year; Operating lease revenue: USD78.7 million, +5.0%;

Total costs: USD73.1 million, -1.1%;

Net profit: USD5.1 million, -28.8%;

Total assets: USD3413 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: USD536.9 million;

Total liabilities: USD2814 million. [more - original PR]

FLY Leasing: "FLY is moving from a year of very active aircraft sales to focusing on deploying our significant cash reserves. Following quarter end, we have committed to nearly USD300 million of aircraft purchases. FLY has financial resources to acquire up to USD2.5 billion of additional aircraft and to continue to repurchase our shares. We expect these future aircraft acquisitions to have a material positive impact on our earnings," Colm Barrington, CEO. Source: Company statement, 11-May-2017.