9-Mar-2018 8:59 AM
Fly Leasing reports turnaround in 4Q2017 and 2017
Fly Leasing reported (08-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: USD107.9 million, +7.3%;
- Operating lease revenue: USD103.4 million, +26.7%;
- Operating lease rental: USD89.0 million, +7.6%;
- End of lease income: USD16.6 million, compared to USD770,000 in p-c-p;
- Gains on sale of aircraft: USD3.9 million, -77.6%;
- Net profit: USD7.2 million, compared to a loss of USD63.8 million in p-c-p;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: USD353.3 million, +2.45;
- Operating lease: USD346.9 million, +10.6%;
- Operating lease rental: USD337.1 million, +7.4%;
- End of lease income: USD17.8 million, +100%;
- Gains on sale of aircraft: USD3.9 million, -85.6%;
- Net profit: USD2.6 million, compared to a loss of USD29.1 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD3596 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD329.1 million;
- Total liabilities: USD3052 million. [more - original PR]
