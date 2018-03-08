Loading
Fly Leasing reports turnaround in 4Q2017 and 2017

Fly Leasing reported (08-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD107.9 million, +7.3%;
      • Operating lease revenue: USD103.4 million, +26.7%;
        • Operating lease rental: USD89.0 million, +7.6%;
        • End of lease income: USD16.6 million, compared to USD770,000 in p-c-p;
      • Gains on sale of aircraft: USD3.9 million, -77.6%;
    • Net profit: USD7.2 million, compared to a loss of USD63.8 million in p-c-p;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD353.3 million, +2.45;
      • Operating lease:  USD346.9 million, +10.6%;
        • Operating lease rental: USD337.1 million, +7.4%;
        • End of lease income: USD17.8 million, +100%;
      • Gains on sale of aircraft: USD3.9 million, -85.6%;
    • Net profit: USD2.6 million, compared to a loss of USD29.1 million in p-c-p;
    • Total assets: USD3596 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD329.1 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD3052 million. [more - original PR]

