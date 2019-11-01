Fly Gangwon receives AOC, to launch Yangyang-Jeju service in Nov-2019

Fly Gangwon confirmed (30-Oct-2019) it was awarded an air operator certificate (AOC) by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) on 29-Oct-2019, enabling the start-up LCC to commence commercial operations in Nov-2019. The airline plans to launch Yangyang-Jeju service in Nov-2019. Fly Kangwon will introduce two additional Boeing 737-800 aircraft by Jan-2020, and plans to operate seven aircraft in total by the end of 2020. [more - original PR - Korean]