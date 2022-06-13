Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jun-2022 2:59 PM

Fly Arna welcomes first aircraft and announces Jul-2022 launch date

Fly Arna welcomed (10-Jun-2022) its first A320 aircraft at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport on 10-Jun-2022 and announced plans to launch commercial operations on the Yerevan-Hurghada route on 03-Jul-2022. The start up carrier also opened sales via its website, call centre and through travel agencies. Fly Arna's proposed schedule includes:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More