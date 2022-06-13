13-Jun-2022 2:59 PM
Fly Arna welcomes first aircraft and announces Jul-2022 launch date
Fly Arna welcomed (10-Jun-2022) its first A320 aircraft at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport on 10-Jun-2022 and announced plans to launch commercial operations on the Yerevan-Hurghada route on 03-Jul-2022. The start up carrier also opened sales via its website, call centre and through travel agencies. Fly Arna's proposed schedule includes:
- Yerevan-Hurghada: Twice weekly from 03-Jul-2022;
- Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh: Three times weekly from 04-Jul-2022;
- Yerevan-Beirut: Three times weekly from 05-Jul-2022, pending approval. [more - original PR - English] [more - original PR - Armenian]