Flughafenverband ADV reports slower growth and unequal distribution for 1Q2019.

Flughafenverband ADV reported (24-Apr-2019) slower year-on-year growth with unequal distribution during 1Q2019 for German Airports. Despite domestic German traffic increasing 2.4%, European traffic increasing 5.5% and intercontinental traffic increasing 2.6%, only eight out of 22 airports registered an increase in passengers. Flughafenverband ADV CEO Ralph Beisel noted while large airports are reaching capacity and experiencing high growth, smaller and more regional airports need to be relieved from "economically unbearable sovereign costs". Cargo within German airports experienced additional decline, with a 2% and 214,000 tonnes tonne decrease. [more - original PR - German]