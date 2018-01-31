Loading
31-Jan-2018 1:25 PM

Flughafenverband ADV outlines 2018 activities for German aviaiton

Flughafenverband ADV outlined (30-Jan-2018) expectations for Germany's aviation sector for 2018. Details include:

  • Reduction of the air traffic tax to increase competitiveness of domestic air transport;
  • Commitments on airport expansion by state and federal authorities where required;
  • Ensure competitive airport operating times;
  • Recognition of the protective effect of the Aircraft Noise Act;
  • Negotiations of Traffic rights with the aim of further opening the market and improving the connection to international markets;
  • Reducing aviation security costs for businesses and consumers;
  • Transfer of aviation security control responsibilities at airports to core tasks;
  • Acceleration of planning and approval procedures and promotion of citizen participation;
  • Strengthening direct air freight connections to German airports. [more - original PR - German]

