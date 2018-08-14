Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Aug-2018 1:46 PM

Flughafenverband ADV: German air traffic growth continues at a slower pace in 1H2018

Flughafenverband ADV reported (10-Aug-2018) year-on-year air traffic growth at Germany's airports continued at a slower pace in 1H2018. The association said demand remains undiminished, however domestic and intercontinental offers are still missing due to the slump related to the airberlin insolvency. ADV noted tourism demand registered the fastest growth in 1H2018, particularly for the Greece and Turkey markets. [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More