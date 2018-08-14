Flughafenverband ADV: German air traffic growth continues at a slower pace in 1H2018

Flughafenverband ADV reported (10-Aug-2018) year-on-year air traffic growth at Germany's airports continued at a slower pace in 1H2018. The association said demand remains undiminished, however domestic and intercontinental offers are still missing due to the slump related to the airberlin insolvency. ADV noted tourism demand registered the fastest growth in 1H2018, particularly for the Greece and Turkey markets. [more - original PR - German]