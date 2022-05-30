30-May-2022 5:15 PM
Flughafenverband ADV: Booking systems show strong demand for domestic travel
Flughafenverband ADV reported (29-May-2022) passenger traffic of 35.6 million across Germany's airports for the first four months of 2022, up 384.9% year-on-year and down 50.6% compared to same period in 2019. Domestic traffic was down 70.4% on 2019 levels, while European traffic fell by 44% and intercontinental traffic dropped 50.4%. The association stated the "decisive difference" compared to 2021 was the "significantly higher" volume of European traffic, adding that booking systems show a "persistent desire to travel in Germany". The impact of the conflict in Ukraine was described as "hardly noticeable". [more - original PR - German]