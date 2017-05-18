Flughafen Wien AG reports EUR60.7m EBITDA in 1Q2017

Flughafen Wien AG revenue up 4% – financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: EUR160.6 million, +4.3% year-on-year; Airport: EUR75.0 million, +1.4%; Handling: EUR39.0 million, +8.9%; Retail and properties: EUR29.4 million, +3.2%;

EBITDA: EUR60.7 million, +1.6%;

Net profit: EUR15.9 million, +9.8%;

Passenger numbers: 4.6 million, +3.7%;

Aircraft movements: 47,864, -2.0%;

Total assets: EUR2009 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR51.7 million;

Total liabilities: EUR849.3 million. [more - original PR]

Flughafen Wien: “Passenger volume at Vienna Airport is developing excellently. Following the good level of growth in the first quarter of 2017, we recorded a strong rise of 14.6% in April in the number of passengers, which is mainly due to the new offerings in the summer flight schedule and the Easter holidays. Flight traffic to Eastern Europe also expanded strongly, and we achieved growth of more than 35% to and from Russia in April 2017 due to the additional services offered. This good development is also reflected in rising income from the shopping and food & beverage businesses. The expected passenger growth of up to 2% in the entire year 2017 could be surpassed if the very favourable development at present continues. That is why more runway capacity on the ground will be necessary in the long term." Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board. Source: Company statement, 17-May-2017.