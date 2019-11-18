Flughafen Wien AG reports 70% decrease in CO2 emissions since 2011

Flughafen Wien AG management board member Günther Ofner reported (15-Nov-2019) a 70% decrease in CO2 emissions per traffic unit and 40% cut in energy consumption since 2011. Mr Ofner added: "Vienna Airport will have seven photovoltaic facilities covering an area of 16,000sqm in operation by the end of 2020, and will operate soon in a CO2 neutral manner in spite of growth in flight traffic and at the flight hub". [more - original PR]