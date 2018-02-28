28-Feb-2018 2:00 PM
Flughafen Wien AG: 'Prospects for 2018 are very favourable'
Flughafen Wien AG management board member Julian Jäger stated (27-Feb-2018): "Prospects for 2018 are very favourable", anticipating a "minimum 5% increase in passenger volume in Vienna International Airport and a rise of more than 7% in the number of passengers handled by the entire Flughafen Wien Group in 2018". Mr Jäger noted "significant growth" will be generated by Lufthansa Group, the LCC segment and long haul routes. [more - original PR - English/German]