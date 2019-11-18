18-Nov-2019 12:35 PM
Flughafen Wien AG notes expected slow down in growth for nine months ended Sep-2019
Flughafen Wien AG management board member Günther Ofner stated (15-Nov-2019) growth slowed as expected in the nine months ended Sep-2019, despite an increase in Flughafen Wien Group revenue and profit. Mr Ofner added: "The airport is on a growth path, but this is taking place in a responsible manner". Chief operating officer Julian Jäger noted while passenger and cargo development is weakening, aviation remains a growth sector in the long term. Lufthansa Group with Austrian Airlines and Eurowings, Lauda, Wizz Air and LEVEL increased passenger volumes and aircraft movements at Vienna International Airport. The airport expects to handle 31 million passengers in 2019. [more - original PR]