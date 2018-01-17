Flughafen Wien AG issues 2018 traffic and financial forecast

Flughafen Wien AG forecast (16-Jan-2018) optimism for 2018, with passenger growth of over 5% for the group and more than 3% at Vienna Airport. The group expects a revenue increase to more than EUR755 million and a "significant rise" in net profit to more than EUR132 million, while EBITDA of EUR325 million is being targeted. Flughafen Wien also expects to distribute a higher dividend in 2017. Flughafen Wien AG COO Julian Jäger attributed the forecast to "a substantial growth impetus from the Lufthansa Group and the low cost segment, for example from new carriers such as Wizz Air, which will launch flight service from Vienna with three aircraft and 17 destinations". [more - original PR]