Joon commences Paris CDG-Berlin Tegel service

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) confirmed (01-Dec-2017) Joon commenced 38 times weekly Paris CDG-Berlin Tegel service with A320 aircraft. Air France-KLM director for Germany Stefan Gumuseli said the offering confirms the group's commitment to Germany. "Thanks to optimised operating costs, Joon will boost growth in highly competitive markets, such as Berlin, and strengthen the position of the Air France group at its Paris-CDG hub", he said. [more - original PR - English/German]
4-Dec-2017 6:58 AM