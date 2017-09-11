FBB, Federal Govt agree to terms for BER Govt terminal by end of 2021

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) agreed (08-Sep-2017) with the German Federal Government on binding guidelines for construction of a Government terminal at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). The future location of the terminal will be the northern part of today's Berlin Schoenefeld Airport. Works are planned to continue from mid 2020 to end of 2021. The building includes "several hangars and the associated flight areas", and outdoor facilities. The agreement stipulates for FBB to continue its operation at Schoenefeld until the end of 2025, meaning the facility will handle 10 million passengers p/a and operate in unison with BER. FBB forecast total passenger handling capacity of both BER and Schoenefeld of 43 million p/a from 2021 as a result. An interim terminal for Government operations has been in effect at Schoenefeld since the beginning of 2017. [more - original PR - German]